Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Target Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.00 on Thursday. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,399,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

