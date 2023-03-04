JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.46.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

