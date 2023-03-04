Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.23 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.79.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

