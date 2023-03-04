JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $112.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of MNST opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $105.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82.

Shares of Monster Beverage are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

