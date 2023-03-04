Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 270,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.