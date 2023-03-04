LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CFO Charles Michael Merdian Sells 13,950 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,165.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LGI Homes Stock Up 3.1 %

LGIH stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

