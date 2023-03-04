Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350,528 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $362.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.23. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.33.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

