Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $258.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.80. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.