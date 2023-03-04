Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $210.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

NYSE LOW opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.80.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

