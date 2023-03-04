Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LAZR. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.77.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.63. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.