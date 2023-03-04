Lumos Pharma, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.99. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

