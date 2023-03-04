Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.85.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $16.67.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Macerich by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.