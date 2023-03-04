Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.43% of BrightView worth $25,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 277,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BrightView by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BrightView by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $603.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.33.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

