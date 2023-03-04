Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $25,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after buying an additional 354,757 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after buying an additional 91,901 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,617,000 after acquiring an additional 260,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,457,000 after acquiring an additional 126,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Stock Up 5.0 %

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

NYSE SNOW opened at $142.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

