Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 691,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,654 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $26,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 120.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

