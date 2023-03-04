Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTW. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of MTW opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $686.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.