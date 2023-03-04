Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $6.51

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.25. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 5,024,355 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $745.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.