Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 521.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.6 %

MRO opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

