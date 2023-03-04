Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MQ. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

