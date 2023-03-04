Mayville Engineering’s (MEC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

MEC opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

