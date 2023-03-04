MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 47.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $987.04 million, a PE ratio of -24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.39%.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $30,955. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Recommended Stories

