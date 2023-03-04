MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,596,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

