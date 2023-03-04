MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 472.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 96,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 225.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 579.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.75. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

