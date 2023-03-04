MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IMAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Stories

