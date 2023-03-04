MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,889 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Berry worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 589,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Berry by 22.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 483,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry by 25.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after buying an additional 509,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRY opened at $9.72 on Friday. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $746.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.93 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In related news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

