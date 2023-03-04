MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 73.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $111,000.

VREX stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $733.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

