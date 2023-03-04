Mizuho Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Trading Up 5.0 %

SNOW stock opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

