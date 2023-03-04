Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the year. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -185.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after acquiring an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.