MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $209.97

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $209.97, but opened at $200.81. MongoDB shares last traded at $201.51, with a volume of 236,005 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

MongoDB Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.65 and its 200-day moving average is $208.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

