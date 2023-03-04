Morgan Stanley Boosts Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $10.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of EB stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $914.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Eventbrite Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 675.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 104,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 91,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 99,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,358,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

