Morgan Stanley Boosts Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $10.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Eventbrite Price Performance
Shares of EB stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $914.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.58.
Institutional Trading of Eventbrite
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eventbrite (EB)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.