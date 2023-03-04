Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Natera were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,955,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Natera by 41.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after buying an additional 605,768 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Natera by 234.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,484,000 after buying an additional 1,136,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Natera by 25.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,610,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after buying an additional 329,984 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,790 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,687. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 121.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.