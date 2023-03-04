Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Shares Gap Up to $10.20

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $10.48. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 5,256 shares trading hands.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

