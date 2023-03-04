Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $685.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,298 shares of company stock worth $164,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

