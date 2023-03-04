Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,931,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after buying an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after buying an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,745,000 after buying an additional 284,414 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.79 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.