Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $178.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.73.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.