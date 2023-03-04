NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.65% of NVR worth $976,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in NVR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in NVR by 3.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in NVR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $5,247.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,500.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,000.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,542.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $89.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.