O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.62. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in O2Micro International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 91,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter worth $80,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

