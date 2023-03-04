Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

Olaplex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 87,421 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex



Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

