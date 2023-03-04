Omega Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Therapeutics

Shares of OMGA opened at $6.73 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $323.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

In other news, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought 3,323,310 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,508,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,400,245.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased 3,323,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,508,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,400,245.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

