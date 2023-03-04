onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $78.23

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.23, but opened at $73.56. onsemi shares last traded at $73.64, with a volume of 3,692,910 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

onsemi Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

