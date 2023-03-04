Oppenheimer Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $275.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

