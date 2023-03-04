Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.74) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.70). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 8.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

RVMD stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

