Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Target in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

