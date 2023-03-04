Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,572 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,503,000 after acquiring an additional 149,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 22.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,983,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

