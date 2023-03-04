Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.65 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

About Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.