Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,887. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,188 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after purchasing an additional 801,826 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

