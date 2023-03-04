PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PMT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PMT opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.98%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 305,310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Stories

