Peter Alexander Purchases 16,000 Shares of BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Stock

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Rating) insider Peter Alexander acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$18.32 ($12.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$293,136.00 ($198,064.86).

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BlueScope Steel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from BlueScope Steel’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

