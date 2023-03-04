Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.27.
Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of PFE opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Pfizer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pfizer (PFE)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.