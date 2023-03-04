Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

