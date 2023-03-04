Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $22.81. Portillo’s shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 238,402 shares.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Portillo’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Portillo’s by 55.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 225,119 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at $1,256,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at $985,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.98 million, a P/E ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

